Image credit: Geralt, via Pixabay.

Editor’s note: We are delighted to present a series by geologist Casey Luskin on “The Positive Case for Intelligent Design.” This is the third entry in the series, a modified excerpt from the new book The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith: Exploring the Ultimate Questions About Life and the Cosmos. Find the full series so far here.

We’ll now use the basic method [outlined here yesterday] to investigate the positive evidence for design in five fields: (1) biochemistry, (2) paleontology, (3) systematics (the relationships between organisms), (4) genetics, and (5) physics. Each example will begin with observations about how intelligent agents act based on previous studies by ID theorists. Then a testable hypothesis/prediction is made, followed by a discussion of what the data reveals (experiment), and finally, a conclusion.

The Positive Case for Design in Biochemistry

Observation (from previous studies): Intelligent agents think with an end goal in mind, allowing them to solve complex problems by taking many parts or symbols and arranging them in intricate patterns that perform a specific function — i.e., they generate high levels of complex and specified information:

“Intelligence is a goal-directed process that is capable of thinking with will, forethought, and intentionality to achieve some end-goal.” 1

“[W]e have repeated experience of rational and conscious agents — in particular ourselves — generating or causing increases in complex specified information, both in the form of sequence-specific lines of code and in the form of hierarchically arranged systems of parts…Our experience-based knowledge of information-flow confirms that systems with large amounts of specified complexity (especially codes and languages) invariably originate from an intelligent source — from a mind or personal agent.” 2

“In all irreducibly complex systems in which the cause of the system is known by experience or observation, intelligent design or engineering played a role [in] the origin of the system.”3

Hypothesis (prediction): Finely tuned high-CSI structures will be found in biology, including irreducibly complex systems that require multiple components to function.

Experiment (data): Natural structures contain many parts arranged in intricate patterns that perform a specific function (e.g., they contain high CSI). These include language-based codes in our DNA, irreducibly complex molecular machines like the bacterial flagellum,4 and highly specified protein sequences. Mutational sensitivity tests have shown that the amino acid sequences of many functional proteins must be highly complex and specified in order to function.5

Conclusion: Irreducible complexity and high CSI systems are found, indicating these systems were designed.

Next, “The Positive Case for Design in Paleontology.”

Notes