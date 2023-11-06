Evolution Icon Evolution
Intelligent Design Icon Intelligent Design

“Long Story” Sunday: Why Homology Can’t Be Used as Evidence for Evolution

November 5, 2023, 4:03 PM
Image source: Discovery Institute.

How has your weekend been so far? There’s still time to spice it up with a little laughter and learning. Enjoy this short, entertaining animated video, from our Long Story Short series, about why a common, seemingly intuitive argument for the common descent of species actually relies on circular reasoning. To make a long story short: Homology can’t be used as evidence for evolution, because it assumes evolution:

Emily Sandico

Special Projects Coordinator and Senior Fellow, Center for Science and Culture
Emily Sandico is a Senior Fellow with Discovery Institute’s Center for Science and Culture, where she also serves as Special Projects Coordinator. She holds bachelor’s degrees in philosophy and education from Whitworth University and a doctorate in veterinary medicine from Washington State University. She spent 14 years at a major Silicon Valley tech firm, where she worked as a technical editor and product manager, and as a liaison for Fortune 500 clients and the firm’s software development organization, sales force, and technical consultants around the world. Dr. Sandico is a licensed veterinarian with a special interest in how the study of medicine informs our understanding of design in biology. As a citizen and a scientist, she is most interested in helping people to seek truth by building a culture that fosters personal liberty, intellectual honesty, academic freedom, and scientific rigor.

Share

Tags

animationbiologycircular reasoningcommon descentevolutionhomologyintelligent designlaughterlearningLong Story ShortspeciesweekendYouTube videos