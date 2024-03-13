Photo: Michael Denton, by Daniel Reeves.

Behind every Iron Curtain is a private network of dissenters, who come out into the light when the curtain falls. That was the case with the old Soviet Union. And so it is in the tightly policed world of evolutionary biology with its “great evolutionary firewall,” guarding against expressions of fundamental doubt about neo-Darwinian theory.

The Center for Science and Culture is populating a community of dissenters in academia with the annual all-expenses-paid Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design, culminating in the awesome natural setting of Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs. The application deadline is March 31. Intended for current undergraduate and graduate students plus a few teachers and professors, the Seminars run on two parallel tracks:

A “Safe” Environment

See the photos above and below for just a few of the star instructors from last year’s Seminars: Michael Denton, Michael Behe, and a panel discussion with Brian Miller, Stephen Meyer, Guillermo Gonzalez, and Bijan Nemati. I’m struck by the terms in which graduates speak about this environment for learning about the origins of life and of biological complexity. Alumni describe it as “a safe space to discuss the great questions of biology.”

One alum, Jessie, echoed this with a pretty amazing account:

I attended the Summer Seminar on Intelligent Design my last summer in grad school. It was life changing. Before that summer, I had never met another scientist who thought intelligent design was anything more than a joke, let alone a powerful explanation for the observations we make in biology. I was fearful of being ridiculed by my colleagues and never said a single word about it throughout grad school, even when the topic came up. But at the seminar, I’m in a room full of not just students, but also MDs and PhDs. Folks who run their own labs at prestigious institutes around the world. Biologists of every flavor, physicists, mathematicians, engineers, physicians, philosophers, and more. Many of them are silent too. And suddenly, oh the conversations we’re having! I felt so alive! We’re diving into science, engineering, and philosophy! Arguing, debating, pitching research ideas, asking questions, and critiquing ID research and ideas that have already been published. There was never a moment when the room was not wildly animated. I don’t think anyone else had met other scientists who hold to ID either. I think we were all starving for a sense of community. At least I was. I’m still in touch with many of the folks I met that week. Best of all, I felt safe to QUESTION. I didn’t have to simply accept what I was being told as “fact.” ID is young and still developing as a framework of thought. You better believe that I threw out as many questions as the speakers had time for. Others did too. I wanted to explore these ideas as widely as possible before the week was up. Being a part of a community where it was safe to question and share ideas about design and engineering in biology transformed my life. I don’t know why, but I felt less anxious after that week. My lifelong struggle with social anxiety seemed to disintegrate. I was suddenly confident in myself, not just in beginning to speak out about ID, but in all areas of social life. Every year, I wish I could go back. Summer Seminar friends, I miss you all and hope to see you at some conference or event sometime soon! Thank you for the massive influence you all had on my life.

Whoa. That is something. I wish the Seminars had existed when I was an undergrad. But note the references, again, to safety. “I felt safe to QUESTION. I didn’t have to simply accept what I was being told…” “Being a part of a community where it was safe to question and share ideas about design and engineering in biology transformed my life.”

Amazing Days in Colorado

I know the identity of this young woman who has come up through graduate school in the sciences. It’s because questioning isn’t safe in that context that she speaks here as she does, going by only a first name.

The Center for Science and Culture is careful to keep our students safe from being identified (hence the cropped photos). You are assured of that, and, not less important, you are assured of an amazing, stimulating experience, learning with the leading scholars of the world of intelligent design research and scholarship. Meeting and learning from the other students in the program is no less valuable.

A Looming Deadline

But do remember that March 31 application deadline. Go here and here for more information and a simple online application. Feel free to contact Daniel Reeves with any questions you may have. If you’re not a college or university student, please let a student know!

As to evolution’s Iron Curtain, it will fall. There will be a tipping point. We are speeding that up by training tomorrow’s intelligent design scientists, scholars, and educators.