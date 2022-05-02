Image credit: lisichik, via Pixabay.

Editor’s note: We are delighted to present a series by geologist Casey Luskin on “The Positive Case for Intelligent Design.” This is the sixth entry in the series, a modified excerpt from the new book The Comprehensive Guide to Science and Faith: Exploring the Ultimate Questions About Life and the Cosmos. Find the full series so far here.

Observation (from previous studies): Intelligent agents generate structures that have a purpose or function:

“Since non-coding regions do not produce proteins, Darwinian biologists have been dismissing them for decades as random evolutionary noise or ‘junk DNA.’ From an ID perspective, however, it is extremely unlikely that an organism would expend its resources on preserving and transmitting so much ‘junk.’” 1

“[Intelligent] design is not a science stopper. Indeed, design can foster inquiry where traditional evolutionary approaches obstruct it. Consider the term ‘junk DNA.’ Implicit in this term is the view that because the genome of an organism has been cobbled together through a long, undirected evolutionary process, the genome is a patchwork of which only limited portions are essential to the organism. Thus on an evolutionary view we expect a lot of useless DNA. If, on the other hand, organisms are designed, we expect DNA, as much as possible, to exhibit function…Design encourages scientists to look for function where evolution discourages it.”2

Hypothesis (prediction): Cellular components were originally designed for a purpose, and “junk” DNA will generally turn out to perform valuable functions.

Experiment (data): Numerous studies have discovered function for “junk DNA,”3 including evidence of widespread biochemical function in the human genome discovered in the ENCODE project.4 Discover Magazine summarized ENCODE’s 2012 breakthrough report writing, “The key point is: It’s not ‘junk.’”5 Specific examples include functionality in pseudogenes, microRNAs, introns, endogenous retroviruses, and repetitive LINE, SINE, and Alu elements.6 Examples of unknown DNA functions persist, but ID encourages researchers to investigate functions, whereas neo-Darwinism has discouraged seeking such function.7

Conclusion: Functionality for junk DNA is prevalent, and was successfully predicted by intelligent design.

