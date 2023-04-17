Photo credit: Shaun Low via Unsplash.

As noted earlier here at Evolution News, I have been working for the last several years on a book called God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design. It is a compilation of essays by ID scholars, philosophers, and theologians, all of them Catholic, on how Church teaching and ID conform with each other, while unguided evolution does not conform. The articles are appropriate for any Christian, or any thoughtful reader, because the ideas expressed are common to all. What intelligent design theory is and what it isn’t, teleology, intelligibility, human exceptionalism, the soul, consciousness, beauty, design in the Bible, cosmology, the origin of life, biology, human origins, and paleontology are some of the topics that are considered. The last few chapters deal with subjects that theistic evolutionists like to use against ID: Aristotle, Aquinas, and randomness. The last chapter is a synthesis of the whole called “A Living and Symphonic Order.”

The book is to be officially published tomorrow. You can read a sample chapter and the table of contents at Godsgrandeur.org and order it there now or on Amazon or from the publisher, Sophia Institute Press.