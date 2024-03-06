Photo credit : Emily Sandico.

Last year I spent five glorious days in Colorado at our annual (but my first) Summer Seminar on Intelligent Design. As noted, the March 31 deadline for applications for this cost-free program is around the corner. The setting, once again Glen Eyrie Castle in Colorado Springs, is idyllic — towers of red rock and ponderous pines against the bluest of skies, and numberless birds, butterflies, and other critters large and small, from deer to bobcats to garter snakes (I caught a cute one). But as much as I reveled in the beauty of the natural world, I would have been nearly as happy in a basement, given the company!

For unnumbered hours we basked in the shared light of the pursuit of truth through good science and sound philosophy. Scientists and philosophers long established in the ID movement came to teach and others came to learn, but collegiality reigned with the happy result that roles often reversed. Teachers became students and students found new voices, new colleagues, and new career paths. Where we agreed with each other we found support and resonance, and where we disagreed we found the harmony that requires difference but makes music all the same.

We ascended to lofty intellectual heights and we interrogated the depths of nature; we spoke of quanta and qualia, cosmology and capsids, fossils and fermions, mice and men, and the molecules that make them. It was a week of deep communion, and no doubt will be again in 2024. Interested? Find more information and online applications here and here.