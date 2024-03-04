Photo credit: Nathan Jacobson.

With two tracks, focused respectively on the sciences and the humanities, the Summer Seminars on Intelligent Design are a unique way for undergrads and graduate students to explore intelligent design with an eye to pursuing future careers. It’s FREE, with both online and in-person portions, and held yearly in a magnificent natural setting, Colorado’s Glen Eyrie Castle. In the shadow of 14,000-foot Pikes Peak, we’ll meet and learn from the top scientists and scholars in the ID community.

Again, the event is subsidized, including travel as needed, and almost seems too good to be true…but it is true. We are training the next generation of ID teachers and researchers. If you’ve thought about an academic or teaching career in an ID-related field, this is the opportunity for you. However, the March 31 application deadline is around the corner, so get busy NOW. More information and a free online application are here and here.

The Seminar on Intelligent Design in the Natural Sciences will prepare participants to make research contributions advancing the growing science of intelligent design (ID). The seminar will explore cutting-edge ID work in fields such as molecular biology, biochemistry, embryology, developmental biology, paleontology, computational biology, ID-theoretic mathematics, cosmology, physics, and the history and philosophy of science. Apply here now.

The C. S. Lewis Fellows Program on Science and Society will explore the growing impact of science on politics, economics, social policy, bioethics, theology, and the arts during the past century. The program is named after British writer C. S. Lewis, a perceptive critic of both scientism and technocracy in books such as The Abolition of Man and That Hideous Strength. Apply here now.

Participants will benefit from instruction and interaction with prominent researchers, writers, and scholars, such as Stephen Meyer, Michael Denton, Michael Behe, Michael Egnor, Wesley J. Smith, Jay Richards, Guillermo Gonzalez, Robert Marks, John West, Casey Luskin, Brian Miller, and others. Many amazing friendships (and even a marriage) with fellow students have formed here, too.

Do you have a commitment to truth and to following the evidence where it leads? Apply to become one of a select group of participants in this program. If you know someone who would be interested in attending the Summer Seminars, please help us spread the word. We also hold open a few spots for qualifying professionals. Thank you to our generous supporters for making all of this possible.