When Catholics Argue for Intelligent Design

Photo: Vatican, by Luc Mercelis, via Flickr (cropped).

As I mentioned here on Monday, I am proud about the release of a new book I edited, called God’s Grandeur: The Catholic Case for Intelligent Design (Sophia Institute Press). Here is some more information about it. The volume brings together in one place arguments from some of the best minds in Catholicism, arguments against materialism and in support of God’s intentional design in all created things, in a form that anyone can read and appreciate. The clarity brought by viewing each subject through the lens of design is bracing. The evidence from science is clear, but with the discussion of philosophical questions, the necessity of a Creator becomes overwhelming.

You can order the book or download a free chapter here. As you will see, we have made an explicit decision to name the designer as God, because when arguments from philosophy are included, He is the only one capable of such universal, thorough-going creation. What follows is a brief description of each chapter, with the name of the authors attached. They may be unfamiliar to some of you, but their biographies are impressive and the contents of the book will be of interest to all Christians.

Chapters in the Book